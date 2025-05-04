'I don't understand' - Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler rages at penalty decision

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler believes his side should have been awarded a penalty in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Newcastle on Sunday.

Newcastle had two penalties overturned by VAR before finally being awarded a third in the 89th minute, allowing Alexander Isak to score a late equaliser.

Hurzeler, 32, believes his side were hard done by, however, suggesting Brighton should have been awarded a spot kick for Sandro Tonali’s challenge on Matt O’Riley.

Speaking to the press after the game, the young German coach vented his frustrations regarding the decision.

“That's a thing I don't understand,” he said.

"The referee (blew) the whistle when there's not even a touch and gave a penalty for them. I don't see that there's a big difference between the foul from T (Tariq Lamptey) on Gordon instead of the foul from (Tonali) on Matt O’Riley.

"I don't see a big difference, so therefore I think if he gives the penalty, VAR has no chance to go into it.

"We tried our best, so I thanked him (Pawson) – I think it was not an easy game. We tried our best, and therefore he made a decision, we have to accept it, and now we have to carry on.”