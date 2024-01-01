Guardiola calm as Man City held by Inter Milan; hopeful on De Bruyne injury

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was happy with his players after their 0-0 draw with Inter Milan in Wednesday's Champions League opener.

However, he admitted an injury to Kevin de Bruyne was a cause for concern.

“We faced a really, really difficult team, the champions from Italy,” said Guardiola.

“They are physical and they have (strength in) all departments.

“They build up from Sommer and Bastoni, playing on the transition. I am really satisfied for the game we played.

“They are masters of defending deep. They help each other unbelievably so you cannot expect to create a lot of chances. We created some chances.

“We played much better than two years ago in the final of the Champions League. I like everything from my team today. We would prefer to win but still seven games, see what happens.”

Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan came on at half-time for Kevin De Bruyne and Savinho, though Guardiola says the changes were always planned.

“The reason why, was we played team with 3-5-2,” he said.

“Every time the ball is on one side, five players go there. We have to turn the ball quick, so we need players in smaller spaces and Rico, Phil and Gundo are the best we have in those pockets.

“Phil turned and shot and two crosses that Gundo was there, other players don’t have those qualities.

“The way they defend, I said after 35 minutes I want to make this change. After what happened with Kevin and the doctors said he was not ready to play, but I wanted to make the change anyway.

“I don’t know (how De Bruyne is). I didn’t speak with doctors yet. I will have more info tomorrow.

“I have the weapons and sometimes we need something different. We need it against this structure.

“Lautaro goes with Rodri and doesn’t allow you to see spaces. I needed players with specifics.

“There is a long way to go. For many years I don’t talk about trophies at all. In the Champions League, the emotions are completely different.

“We have advantage to play at home, but I admire teams who defend well. We defend really well also.

“We concede clear chances on the transition, but not much more than that. I know how good they are.

“They are top class team, and we behave really well. We prefer to win but I don’t have regrets, I like everything we have done today.”