Tribal Football
Most Read
Modric announces he is leaving Real Madrid: Everything has a beginning and an end
Man United transfer kitty revealed after Europa League heartbreak
Enzo encouraged as Chelsea inform Real Madrid of sale price
Man United make Ruben Amorim sack decision after Europa League heartbreak

Guardiola delighted for Man City kids after PL2 triumph

Paul Vegas
Guardiola delighted for Man City kids after PL2 triumph
Guardiola delighted for Man City kids after PL2 triumphAction Plus
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was delighted for their youngsters after they won the Premier League 2 final against Southampton on Thursday.

City were winners of the regular season and also won the play-off final against Southampton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guardiola reacted to the triumph, stating: "I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the players along with Ben (Wilkinson, coach) and his staff on what is a wonderful achievement.

“To win the Premier League title is such a tough thing to achieve and a matter of huge pride for us all at the Club.

“The manner of their victory showed how talented our young players are and also proved that they play with courage and personality too.

“We see how strong the Academy is every single day, and the quality is there every single time the young players train with us.

“I hope they enjoy this achievement because it is a reward for everyone’s hard work and commitment across the season.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuardiola PepManchester CitySouthampton
Related Articles
Pep Guardiola handed major blow as right hand man set to quit
Guardiola warns Man City: Sell players or I quit
Man City join Liverpool in the race for Kerkez as Guardiola enquires about the defender