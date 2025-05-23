Guardiola delighted for Man City kids after PL2 triumph

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was delighted for their youngsters after they won the Premier League 2 final against Southampton on Thursday.

City were winners of the regular season and also won the play-off final against Southampton.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola reacted to the triumph, stating: "I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the players along with Ben (Wilkinson, coach) and his staff on what is a wonderful achievement.

“To win the Premier League title is such a tough thing to achieve and a matter of huge pride for us all at the Club.

“The manner of their victory showed how talented our young players are and also proved that they play with courage and personality too.

“We see how strong the Academy is every single day, and the quality is there every single time the young players train with us.

“I hope they enjoy this achievement because it is a reward for everyone’s hard work and commitment across the season.”