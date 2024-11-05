Girona coach Michel on PSV challenge: Little to lose and much to gain

Girona coach Michel says they have little to lose against Champions League opponents PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Girona meet PSV ravaged by injury, with Michel insisting they're rank underdogs.

PSV:

“They have not lost at home for two years and a bit. Imagine how difficult it is. Until last weekend they had won all ten league games. They are a very intense team, capable of pressing and playing forward. We have to hold on if we want to be able to get something out of this.”

Load:

“We carry a huge load but the excitement and motivation of playing this type of match has to make us give our best. We have to be able to keep the ball and make them run backwards.”

Improvement process:

“It is a source of pride to be recognised for everything we did last season, we were rewarded from all sides. We are now in a process of improving and growing in the game to be able to be recognised as we were last year. During this process we have had many problems due to being in three competitions and due to injuries. I am sure we will achieve it and I am sure they will praise us again.”

Recovery:

“We could think that both Solis and Tsygankov are close to returning, perhaps on Sunday they will be. We will see how the week goes but forcing them to play against PSV would be negligent. The pace will be high and it would be bad for them to cope. The important thing is that on a mental and personality level there are many players who are playing now competing very well. I expect that from the team tomorrow. After the break we will get people back, after the break we will see everything differently but there are two games to play that we want to win.”

Managing young players:

“We are lucky that most of our players have been in great youth teams and have the personality to face these matches. I always said that last year I was afraid because of the praise for the squad, but Eric Garcia, Aleix Garcia, Iván Martín, Miguel, Arnau… are young players who have played for City, Barça, Villarreal, Madrid… They have great personality and I have no doubts about them. If we talk about our reserve team, there is doubt and I was afraid against Leganés to single them out when the match was very demanding.”

Key match:

“Every match is important because I don’t just do the math. We have to play a great match. I know we’re not coming with our best energy but we’re convinced that we can win if we play at our best. People talk about 7, 8 or 9 points to get in but I don’t know. It’s a dream for us to be here, playing in the Champions League is special and we’ll have that hope. Every match in this competition has to stay in the minds of our fans.”

Danjuma:

“It is very important for us to have fast wingers who can create superiority. We have a lot of players missing but there is no point in making excuses. The eleven that will start tomorrow will be ready.”

Van de Beek and Blind:

“Both Donny and Daley are very experienced players. Van de Beek had been having difficulties at his previous clubs but now we are seeing a great level. They work very well, they are very well liked in the dressing room and we have made a lot of success in these games.”

Fighting for the Playoff:

“Winning would be a very important step but there is still a lot of work to be done. We are a growing team, we are in a great moment in the history of the club and hopefully we can continue making history.”

Help from the reserves:

“We have very little to lose and a lot to gain. PSV has a long history, they have won leagues and a European Cup. The young players are ready and we will rely on them. Minsu or Selvi, who have been with us for a long time, or Enric Garcia are players who will help us. Jastin is coming back from injury, we are looking forward to seeing him and all of this is good news. Whatever the score, if the youngsters have to help us, they will surely do so.”

Gaining experience:

“If there are big teams that go to the Bernabéu and tremble, imagine for us playing here. We are far from being in a calm situation and I still experience this as historic. You never get used to it.”