Girona coach Michel insists no underestimating Sturm Graz

Girona coach Michel says there'll be no underestimating tonight's Champions League opponents Sturm Graz.

Michel doesn't accept they're clear favourites for the tie.

Important match:

"It's not definitive but it is very important. The most important of the rest of the year is not because we have to add more points in the league and get through another cup tie. Obviously if you look at the calendar that awaits us afterwards, getting the three points is key. We only have three points, the feeling is good and we want to continue on the same path."

Arnau out:

“Francés is available and we have to see how he performs throughout the match because he is coming back from injury. We have trained other options and we will see. Arnau has internalised our game, he is more dynamic playing inside, it has been great for him compared to last season. I always say that we miss those who are not here but we have resources and a response to those who are out.”

Prepared:

“We are. I don’t know if we are 100%. We played on Saturday and now we will play on Wednesday. I need to see how those who have been out of action for so long respond to the competition so often. Until January we will be looking for our best version.”

Sturm Graz:

“They have changed their coach, but the one who has come in is the one from the under-19s who worked at the club. He has the same idea, they are a direct and young team, with great physical condition and very good pressing. They have a young, physical striker who keeps the ball and goes into space… they are not very good at combining but they are vertical. It is a game to dominate the game, to have the ability to overcome their pressure and to control the position and the structure. They are dangerous in the back and forth and attack very quickly.”

New match:

“I have arrived calmly, everyone. We are motivated, as it should be. The feeling is that we are living a dream and you can see the excitement on everyone’s faces. We really want to live it and 100%. Paris, Eindhoven, I have enjoyed and suffered but we are in the Champions League and coming to a place like this makes us proud.”

Injury recovery:

“We have come from a break and we have all trained together. 10 days of work, game model, tactics, etc. Against Espanyol we were good and we have to extend it with more training, to see that our legs are working and that we can push them. We hope to have a good performance and get the three points.”

Favourites?

“We will try to impose our game but that is what we always want to do. The word favourite before matches does not mean anything positive or negative to me. We have to prepare for a match, I have some tools and I know that they have not won any match but anything can happen in a match.”

