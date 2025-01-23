Girona attacker Gil unhappy with VAR call: They did it so quickly

Girona attacker Bryan Gil was frustrated after being denied a goal by VAR in defeat at AC Milan.

Gil believed he had struck an equaliser in the second-half, but a quick offside call from the linesman was upheld by VAR - by millimetres.

Afterwards, Gil said: "I find it surprising that decisions can be made so quickly when for some silly plays that I see when I'm watching the Champions League or even the Liga they take minutes and minutes to clarify the play.

"Today it seems that they saw it very quickly, from the linesman they whistled it straight away.

"Let's hope that the technology doesn't fail, but I have my doubts."