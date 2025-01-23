Girona coach Michel proud of players after AC Milan defeat

Girona coach Michel says he was proud of his players after defeat at AC Milan.

Girona lost their Champions League tie 1-0 at San Siro stadium on Wednesday night.

Michel said afterwards: “I can’t say anything to the players. Throughout the Champions League we have been faithful to our idea, to our style, although the reality is that we have not been able to compete. I don’t know if it has been due to a lack of experience or because of our model.

"We are a team that takes a lot of risks and our opponents have penalised us quite a bit in transition. We have to be very confident in passing to compete. But I am very proud of the players. If there is anyone to blame for this poor Champions League, so to speak, it has been me because we have not obtained good results.”

He also said, “We played a pretty good match. We were present in the opponent’s area and with clear chances, although we suffered in transition. This means that I need to gain experience to be able to compete in this type of match more effectively. He did, but he did not let us down. Winning one match out of seven possible means that my idea has not yielded the expected results in this Champions League.”