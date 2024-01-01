Atalanta coach Gasperini: What do I think of Celtic manager Rodgers?

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is wary facing Champions League opponents Celtic tomorrow night.

While La Dea enter the tie in good form, Gasperini insists they cannot take anything for granted against the Hoops.

Advertisement Advertisement

The team's form?

"These last two victories have turned the table around, but this is another competition. The points start to be more important on the third day, we already have the opportunity to consolidate a better ranking in the Champions League."

Every game is a challenge. Will tomorrow be more of a battle or more of a football match?

"As always, I hope for a nice and enjoyable football match. Then there is always a competitive component that must stay within the rules, but they are two teams used to that. Celtic are a team used to playing to win, they have fast players, we will have to play a great game to try to win this match. The players have similar characteristics, they are fast. They attack with many men, we will have to be very good at holding their speed, their ability to score many goals."

How do you prepare for a match against a team that had two such different extremes in the first two games?

"In the Champions League you have to be careful because there are some top teams against which if you make a bad game you can really concede a goal, there are teams that have very high values ​​in attack. We will never make the mistake of taking into consideration a bad game of theirs. We will have to be very careful."

The situation regarding the injured players?

"We have to see the last training session today, we have an emergency in defense, especially Hien and Kolasinac (with flu), we'll see today."

A judgment on Retegui?

"We have already said everything and more. He can do even more, he can grow even more."

What do you think of Brendan Rodgers?

"Celtic are an attacking team, like those who aim to win. If you want to win you have to score goals, they are a great team in Scotland, it is right that their football is attacking. In the Champions League there are very strong teams, when we had the first experiences in which we conceded many goals we learned something afterwards, but we never gave up our way of seeing football."

How far along is Godfrey's inclusion?

"The ones who go on the pitch are the ones I choose at this time."

Where does this team fit in?

"We discover our position every year through evolution, the inclusion of new players. It is difficult for us to follow up on the previous season, we discover everything by playing, we certainly have to grow and improve each time. This year we are on the same wavelength, we started with some results, but the negative one was against Como. In Turin we played a good game, the Champions League is the competition that helps us improve in the league too. If we have depth and the ability to grow, games like tomorrow help us make leaps in quality."

Some of your colleagues started the conference by saying the formation...

"The only uncertain situations we have are in the defense department, for the rest we are the ones of Sunday. We always try to play with the right spirit, we will try to put it on the field tomorrow too."