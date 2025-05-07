Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Garcia tells Barcelona teammates: We need to be proud of what we did
LaLiga
Barcelona defender Eric Garcia insists they can be proud in defeat to Inter Milan after their Champions League semifinal.

Barca were 3-2 ahead on Tuesday night before Inter fought back to eventually win the second-leg 4-3 in extra-time and 7-6 on aggregate.

Garcia said afterwards: "I think in the first half going 2-0 down was tough. The reaction we had in the second half was amazing.

"We had even more chances to close the game.

"It is from decisions made, but that is football and we need to be really proud of what we did."

He also said, "We have got to get going, we need to be proud.

"Our fans this season we had - nobody believed in us at the beginning (of the season). A lot of changes and changing the manager, really young players and we need to be proud."

