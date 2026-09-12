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'I'll take it' - Arsenal's Gabriel keen for Champions League final penalty redemption

'I'll take it' - Arsenal's Gabriel keen for Champions League final penalty redemption
'I'll take it' - Arsenal's Gabriel keen for Champions League final penalty redemption Antonio Balasco / Alamy / Profimedia

Arsenal defender Gabriel wants a shot at redemption for the penalty missed in last season's Champions League.

The North London club were the closest they’d ever been to a Champions League title last season, only for Gabriel, 28, to miss the deciding spot kick.

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Arsenal are among the favourites to win the most prestigious trophy in European club football this season too, and the Brazilian wants a shot at redemption.

Gabriel said to ESPN Brasil: "I couldn't let a single missed penalty erase everything I'd achieved during the season.

"I just thank God for the opportunity to have been there in that moment; it's part of football. "I'm definitely eager for another chance. If it happens again, I'll be there, and if I have to take the penalty, I'll take it. That’s it."

Arsenal beat Napoli 1-0 in their first game of the 2026-27 campaign and will host Lille in their next game on October 13th.

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