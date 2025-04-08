Frattesi scores late winner as Inter stun Bayern Munich

Davide Frattesi scored an 88th-minute winner to ensure Inter Milan will take an advantage back to the San Siro after a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-final tie, a result which ends Die Roten’s 22-match unbeaten home run in this competition.

In spite of their ever-lengthening injury list, it was a promising start for Bayern, who went close when Michael Olise shot flew wide of the post among the early exchanges. Although Inter started to get into the game more after that, they struggled to breach the staunch Bayern backline, and the best chances continued to go the way of the hosts.

Olise was causing Inter the most trouble, and it was his lay-off from Jonas Urbig’s long ball which set up Harry Kane to shoot across goal and agonisingly against the outside of the far post.

Kane’s miss initially went unpunished by Carlos Augusto, who hit the side netting at the other end just moments later, but Inter worked tirelessly to notch an opener against the run of play before the break.

Augusto’s low cross caught the Bayern defence unaware and found Marcus Thuram, who flicked the ball back for Lautaro Martínez to arrive and caress into the top corner with the outside of his boot.

Inter refused to let up following the restart, fashioning multiple chances, including a Martínez shot from an angle which was batted away by Urbig. Bayern slowed things down in response and successfully regained control, but chances remained at a premium, aside from Raphaël Guerreiro’s well-hit volley which sailed just over.

That was until a frantic final 10 minutes in which the hosts repeatedly went close, before finally hitting a poetic equaliser. Konrad Laimer brought down Joshua Kimmich’s cross and sent it back across the face of goal, where Thomas Müller – the space investigator himself – lost his marker and prodded into the open net.

Perhaps Bayern were overtaken by relief, but they totally went to sleep after the leveller and allowed Inter a stunning winner. Nicolò Barella played in Augusto, who unselfishly squared it for Frattesi to finish and silence the Allianz Arena.

The result puts Bayern’s chances of contesting the final at this ground in serious jeopardy, and history isn’t on their side given that they have never won a UCL or European Cup knockout tie after losing the first leg at home.

Things look better for Inter, who are favourites to lift both the Serie A and Coppa Italia trophies, and may have a shot at the treble if they can successfully see out the second leg.

