Inzaghi: Depleted Inter squad ready for Bayern Munich test

Simone Inzaghi revealed that his Inter Milan squad is prepared to face Bayern Munich in Tuesday’s Champions League fixture, despite their own injury concerns.

The Serie A side remain in the hunt for the treble, sitting atop the Serie A table and advancing to the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

"They are an experienced squad, they have absences just like Inter. They press hard, are intense and for many years have gone far in this competition," Inzaghi told reporters on Monday.

"Along with Real Madrid they are the big favourites for the trophy, but we are still coming here to play a great game.

"With regards to Bastoni and Calhanoglu trained with the squad this morning, so they need to be evaluated, while Dimarco worked separately.

"Lautaro Martinez was only meant to play the first half at Parma, but played 70 minutes. He is fine and I think he will play tomorrow."