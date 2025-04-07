Kompany unfazed by injury crisis ahead of Inter clash

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany will not use his side's injury concerns as an excuse when they face Inter Milan on Tuesday.

In their home Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash, the Bavarians will be without several key players.

Missing in action are Manuel Neuer, Hiroki Ito, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman, and Jamal Musiala, who joined the injury list after the match against Augsburg on Friday.

"What can I say, we have entered a difficult situation. But we are in the Champions League and we have to look forward, not backwards," Kompany told the media.

"The available players will give their best, those who will go on the field have always trained at the top and will make their contribution.

"I have faith in these players, I don't want to complain and I don't want to change our goal or my strategies. Those who play are 100% and it means that they have my trust."