Man City boss Guardiola speaks on Haaland's return and De Bruyne's future at the club

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Tottenham on Wednesday night.

After a 2-0 defeat to league leaders Liverpool at the weekend, City have the chance to move up to third with a win against a Spurs side who have welcomed the return of many first-team players who suffered injuries in recent months. Guardiola recently revealed that the league means more than anything to his squad who can still chase a Champions League spot this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola first spoke on striker Erling Haaland who has missed recent games against Real Madrid and Liverpool in which City looked to have missed his presence.

"Tonight we will know after training. I hope so, but we don't know yet. He feels better but we will see tomorrow."

He then moved on to midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and whether he has a future at the club after reports suggested he will be leaving at the end of the season.

"He is an exceptional player. He was and still is. What is going to happen is mainly between him and the club."

The Spanish head coach was then asked if overhauling this team is the biggest challenge of his career after spending £180M in the winter transfer window.

"No. We have done it already. After nine years, it is not the same team we started with nine years ago. We have done it two or three times already. It is not the biggest challenge.

"The challenge I had is when I was starting my managerial career with my staff. I proved myself and my staff proved we can do it."

Finally, he spoke about the impressive season that defender Rico Lewis is having and the impact he has had on the side so far.

"Since he arrived in the first team he has been really good. He is not a good defender but he is an exceptional defender. He is so smart and intelligent.

"His physicality is not like a typical defender in this country but he is really good, especially with the ball. He makes the game better.

"This is since he has arrived, not just in this period. He was won a lot of titles in his early age and his impact has been really good."