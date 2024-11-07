Tribal Football
Most Read
Butt: No player should feel safe at Man Utd
Amorim targets Sporting CP youngster as next Man Utd signing
Man City boss Guardiola: Sporting CP didn't do anything!
Valverde wife slams Ancelotti during Real Madrid defeat

Flick pleased as Barcelona win at Red Star: Three important points

Carlos Volcano
Flick pleased as Barcelona win at Red Star: Three important points
Flick pleased as Barcelona win at Red Star: Three important pointsLaLiga
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says they're continuing to improve after their Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade.

Barca won 5-2 in Belgrade on Wednesday night, with Flick happy with his young team's continued progress.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Performance:

"They are three important points. It is not easy to win away from home in this competition. I'm very happy. I appreciate what we do. We have played well with the ball and we have defended and pressed.

"The Red Star has played very well, it is difficult to defend against them because they know how to play with the ball. My team has been focused. 

"The team is very good. We have good performance. We want to win. They are playing very well, I am enjoying with the team. There are results. We have been focused. "

 

Pau Cubarsí:

"Pau Cubarsí is fine. Okay, they've given him a few stitches. But he is young. It's okay. He's smiling."

 

Robert Lewandowski:

"On 99 goals? I didn't know, if I had known ... It's my fault. Today was very good, but we must think of other games. He has been important to us. I am very happy. But I don't look at these things, I think about the next meeting and that's why I changed him."

 

Jules Koundé:

"He is a good example for other players. He has improved his performances. He is a great professional. It is very focused. I appreciate what you have done. It is very good to see the assistance you have given today."

Mentions
Champions LeagueLaLigaBarcelona
Related Articles
SNAPPED! Ten stitches needed for Barcelona defender Cubarsi's facial wound
Barcelona fire five past Red Star in Belgrade
Henry slams Real Madrid striker Mbappe: He could not be worse