SNAPPED! Ten stitches needed for Barcelona defender Cubarsi's facial wound

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi was forced off during the Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade after being kicked in the face.

The centre-back needed a total of ten stitches to his right jaw after being caught by Rade Krunic when trying to clear the ball with his head.

The size of the wound alarmed his teammates, who quickly called for medical assistance. After attending to him for a few minutes on the pitch, doctor Ricard Pruna took the player into the locker room to quickly stitch up the wound and prevent infection.

While Cubarsi is okay, the youngster is now a doubt for the weekend LaLiga clash with Real Sociedad.