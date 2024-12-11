Flick has full confidence in Barcelona kids facing Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says his players will be up for their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Flick insists he's confident they can shake off their recent inconsistency.

The match:

"We're going to play in a fantastic stadium, a difficult one with an incredible atmosphere. The fans will support us. The atmosphere is wonderful. I think we have to take advantage of it, it gives us a lot of opportunities. It should be an extra motivation. We've shown our quality, it's normal to fail in a season, but I trust my team. I see them working hard and they give it their all. There are injured players who have returned and maybe we haven't been 100% due to injuries. But we're very focused and we want to show our potential. That way we'll have confidence in ourselves. There's little time left. But we have to perform as a team."

Differences with Germany:

"I can't compare, everyone has their own idea of ​​how to play. From a technical point of view, there are differences. But the atmosphere is wonderful. Seeing all the emotion and passion is wonderful, and I see it in the League."

Message to the locker room:

"I've said it. Sometimes there are moments of downturn. But in the end, it all depends on how it ends. We are convinced that we will get through this. We will continue to improve. We are clear that there are situations in which we make mistakes and we have to work hard. The team is very young. But the team has the will. The loss of the two points against Betis hurt us, but we have to learn from our mistakes and keep working. The team has great quality and there are many players with great potential. We are very united as a team. The fans see that, and they want to see that unity. We will try to do better, I am sure that we can beat Dortmund and give it our all. These are very important points that put us in an interesting position for the next round."

Pressure on the rival:

"As a team, there is a philosophy and the players must participate in it. It is related to the context. What we saw in the second goal against Betis has left its mark on the players. There is a lot of intensity in the games."

Ronald Araujo:

"I don't want to talk about it, we'll see tomorrow. We're happy that he's back. He's strong, he motivates a lot... even the coach. I really like his attitude. We'll see how the game develops tomorrow and at the weekend. The plan is for him to play, but I can't say when. It's important that there are no risks."

Nuri Sahin praised Frenkie de Jong:

"I don't really know if they value him, but for me he's a very important player. That's my opinion. But I don't control what comes from outside. He's a professional from head to toe. He wants to be at the highest level. He's an important player for us."

A game to set the bar?

"We have shown our worth in many games, such as against Real Madrid and Bayern. Tomorrow we have to show our full potential. The Champions League is another level. It motivates us. We want to win the three points and take a step forward."

Robert Lewandowski:

"We need Robert, and he needs the team. A player doesn't just play and win. Both players benefit from this relationship. He's a high-quality player, and so does the team. He's a great player and we benefit, but the other way around too."

Lamine Yamal:

"Lamine can play and give his all in every game. He is an unparalleled talent. He was injured and rested, but he shows that he knows how to deal with different situations and that he is decisive. We have full confidence in him. We hope he shows that tomorrow."

Lewandowski's future:

"I think football is unpredictable. He's in great shape, he's very professional. We look after him. We do what our fitness coach tells us, but there are injuries and we need all the players. We have to respect the instructions of our health and medical department. We hope he shows his quality in every game."