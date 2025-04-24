Fernandez and Cucurella open up on Chelsea's race for a Champions League spot

Chelsea stars Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella have spoken on the club's confidence heading into the final few games of the season.

A victory against Everton this weekend would move the Blues into fourth position ahead of Newcastle United’s fixture against Ipswich Town. Last week saw Chelsea starlet Tyrique George salvage three points against Fulham in an impressive comeback, to which Cucurella said the atmosphere helped a lot.

“The atmosphere was very good with a lot of joy,’ said the Spaniard to the club website.“It was an important moment for us. We deserved it, coming back at the end. We gained confidence and hopefully it can help us in these last games.”

Teammate Pedro Neto opened the scoring for the West London side as belief started to inch its way back into the side. Fernandez expressed how important such a win was in their race for a European spot, which is being contested by several sides at the moment.

“It was all Pedro,” said Fernandez. “It was a quality goal. The move was a good one. It was collectively good.

“We started playing from the back and Pedro was able to finish. And we were able to take the three points, which was the most important thing. It was a very important victory for us, to keep us up there and to be able to qualify for the Champions League.”

Cucurella admitted that there is great belief among the squad that we can finish in a Champions League place and that unity and connection will be key to securing a spot in Europe’s elite competition next season.

“We have been up there most of the season,’ noted Cucurella.

“It is true that we were coming from a somewhat inconsistent streak, but it depends on us. If we win all the remaining games we will be there in the end.

“We have a lot of confidence in what we do and in the work we have been doing, and hopefully we can have good results and achieve our objective.”