Colwill on Chelsea's win over Fulham: It keeps us pushing for Champions League football

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has opened up on the club's comeback against Fulham at the weekend as they fight for a place in the Champions League.

Having failed to win in their previous eight Premier League away trips, the Blues looked to have collapsed once again to the Cottagers. late goals from Tyrique George and Pedro Neto secured a comeback which puts the side into 5th place, just 1 point behind 4th place Manchester City.

Speaking to the club website, Colwill explained how special grabbing 3 points was, especially in front of the home crowd.

“Really happy with the win and to celebrate with the fans at the end was special,’ defender Colwill stated post-match. ‘We work so hard for them (fans), so to see them head home happy at the end is a great feeling.

“It’s a big win for us at this stage of the season anyway but when you consider it’s a local derby, with the rivalry in place, then it means that bit more.

“It meant a lot to us, especially in the manner that we got the winner through Pedro, and to celebrate with the fans at the end was really special.”

With just 5 games remaining, Chelsea must remain consistent if they want to secure a place in the Champions League. Colwill spoke more on how the club’s increased tempo and precision at the end of the game needs to be how they start each match going forward.

“It keeps us pushing for a top four finish and to secure Champions League football, which is what everybody wants and a club like Chelsea should be playing in the best competitions.

“We all knew the first half wasn’t good enough. So, in the second half, we knew we’d have to sit in, dig deep and show how much we wanted this win.

“I think in the second half you saw a different Chelsea and that’s the Chelsea we need to start with every game.”