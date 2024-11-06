Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte
Real Madrid legend Marcelo releases statement after Fluminense blow-up: Truth will come out
Amorim targets Sporting CP youngster as next Man Utd signing

Bologna defender Beukema: We must learn from Monaco defeat

Carlos Volcano
Bologna defender Beukema: We must learn from Monaco defeat
Bologna defender Beukema: We must learn from Monaco defeatTribalfootball
Bologna defender Sam Beukema says they must learn from defeat to Monaco on Tuesday night.

Bologna were beaten 1-0 at home in their latest Champions League clash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Beukema said later: “A frustrating defeat because in the second half we played well, Monaco scored a few minutes from the end but this is the Champions League and it must be a lesson to us.

"We must improve.

"I am sure that we can compete in the Champions League too because tonight we created chances as in the three previous games."

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie ABeukema SamBolognaMonaco
Related Articles
Bologna coach Italiano frustrated after Monaco defeat
Monaco fullback Vanderson happy with AC Milan, Napoli rumours
Capello worried seeing Juventus, Bologna lose in Europe: Italian football too slow