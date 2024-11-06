Bologna defender Beukema: We must learn from Monaco defeat

Bologna defender Sam Beukema says they must learn from defeat to Monaco on Tuesday night.

Bologna were beaten 1-0 at home in their latest Champions League clash.

Beukema said later: “A frustrating defeat because in the second half we played well, Monaco scored a few minutes from the end but this is the Champions League and it must be a lesson to us.

"We must improve.

"I am sure that we can compete in the Champions League too because tonight we created chances as in the three previous games."