Barcelona seek to end Aston Villa's perfect start as Bayern clash against Atletico Madrid

Lamine Yamal and Barcelona are out to stop Aston Villa in the Champions League

Barcelona welcome Aston Villa to Camp Nou in an enticing Champions League fixture on Matchday 4, while their Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid host Bayern Munich and their Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane.

Under-pressure boss Michael Carrick leads his ailing Manchester United side out at home to in-form Roma, Liverpool face a tricky tie in Turkey against Fenerbahce and Manchester City are in Germany to play RB Leipzig.

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Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain head to Spain to take on two-time semi-finalists Villarreal in a first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Bayern Munich head to Atletico Madrid looking to get back to winning ways in the Champions League after drawing their last two games.

Newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has scored in each of his last 10 Champions League outings and could equal Cristiano Ronaldo's record with a goal at Metropolitano Stadium.

But absences appear to be hitting Bayern, who are still without recovering boss Vincent Kompany, while Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari were all forced off against Borussia Dortmund.

Atletico may see this as an opportunity to get at the German side, particularly as they have put together a nine-game unbeaten run (W8, D1) after a tame start to the season.

Diego Simeone's men have four points to begin the league phase – one less than Bayern – and are aiming to keep their unbeaten home record against their opponents (W2, D1).

Aston Villa's perfect start to the Champions League campaign faces its biggest test yet with a visit to free-scoring Barcelona.

Barca have steamrolled most of their opponents all season, until reigning champions PSG overcame them in the last round.

They followed that with a 2-1 defeat to rivals Real Madrid, but a 6-1 battering of Alaves - in which Raphinha netted his 16th and 17th goals of the season - has set them back on track.

Win probability Flashscore

Villa are one of five sides to win each of their opening three league-phase games, but a tricky past week may well have knocked some confidence, despite their impressive European exploits.

And now a trip to Barcelona isn't kind to say the least, given the hosts are unbeaten in their last 15 European home games against English teams (W10, D5).

Michael Carrick's Manchester United tenure remains right on the edge as the struggling Red Devils now face a home test against in-form Roma.

Despite a promising first half against Chelsea, United self-destructed en route to a 2-0 loss which extended their winless streak to nine games (D3, L6) - their worst run since 1988.

Europe hasn't provided much solace for United either, given they currently are on their worst-ever 10-game run in the Champions League (W2, D1, L7).

The outlook is the complete opposite for Roma, whose dramatic 4-3 loss to Real Madrid in round two of the league phase remains their only defeat in all competitions this term.

However, Gian Piero Gasperini's Giallorossi will be fully aware of the task at hand despite United's woes, given they have just two wins from their last 20 Champions League away games (D6, L12).

Paris Saint-Germain will look to keep trucking along when they head to Spain to play Villarreal for the first time in their history.

The defending champions have made a 100% start to the league phase and top the pile with the most goals scored (14), helped in part by their electric 4-2 wins over Manchester City and Barcelona.

PSG have won nine straight games in all competitions and they could set a club record at Estadio de la Ceramica for their longest unbeaten run in the Champions League, with their active streak standing at 13 (W9, D4).

Villarreal are 19th in the standings, but have entertained so far, with at least four goals being scored in each of their first three matches.

Despite being 2-0 up after 30 minutes against Liverpool previously, they eventually fell 4-3 at Anfield, which marked their 11th defeat in 13 Champions League outings (W1, D1).

Real Madrid put their perfect start on the line when they make the trip to play AEK Athens, who were thrashed 5-1 by Manchester City in their last outing.

Madrid are on a high, having won six games in a row, backing up their El Clasico win over Barcelona by beating Racing Santander 3-0.

Jude Bellingham scored his 50th goal for Los Blancos in the latest triumph and he could become the youngest player to make 60 Champions League appearances for the club in Athens.

AEK will be banking on their impressive home record, which has yielded seven wins, 30 goals scored and one conceded, to potentially take a scalp.

Former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic could be one to watch as he looks to haunt his old employers.

An old face will greet Liverpool in the Fenerbahce dugout when the two teams clash in Istanbul for the first time in Wednesday's second early kick-off.

Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt has stepped in for the Turkish side on an interim basis as they look to kick-start their winless Champions League campaign (D2, L1).

Win probability Flashscore

It may be a tough ask, though, given they are against a Liverpool side who have won all three league-phase games so far, scoring 12 goals.

But another positive result won't be presented on a plate for the Reds, who have never won away to a Turkish team in the European Cup or Champions League (D1, L5).

Manchester City also come up against a former player in the opposition dugout as they hop over to Germany to play Martin Demichelis' RB Leipzig.

Demichelis played 106 times for City, but he will be hoping to keep Leipzig's impressive home form up, with his side winning all five games played this season to nil and scoring 19 goals in the process.

But Leipzig - down in 29th in the league-phase table - have lost five straight against English outfits and come up against a City side who have lost their last two Premier League games.

After winning their first two Champions League games, City fell to PSG at home to extend their recent competition record to eight wins in the last 20 (D2, L10).

City have a solid record against German opposition, winning 21 of 32 Champions League encounters (D5, L6).

Arsenal switch their focus to continental action against Slavia Prague, buoyed by a massive 1-0 away win against Liverpool that lifted them to the Premier League summit.

It signalled the perfect response from the Gunners, who were embarrassingly dumped out of the EFL Cup by fourth-tier Fleetwood just days before their Anfield success.

Mikel Arteta's men battled to a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in matchday three, which extended their unbeaten away run in the Champions League to nine games (W6, D3).

Arsenal are also 11 games unbeaten against Czech opposition (W9, D2) and hosts Slavia, who have just one point so far, could be on the end of an unwanted record.

Slavia are winless in 22 Champions League proper games (D8, L14), just one short of the all-time record, while they are also winless in their last 18 across all European competitions (D6, L12).

Rest of the round

Early on Tuesday evening, Galatasaray face Stuttgart while Shakhtar Donetsk host Sporting at their temporary European home of Stamford Bridge.

That is before Inter Milan travel to Feyenoord, Bodo/Glimt take on Lille and LASK play rock-bottom Slovan Bratislava.

On Wednesday, Dortmund clash with Real Betis, Porto play Napoli, PSV are up against Club Brugge, Lens host Como and Viking battle with Sabah.

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