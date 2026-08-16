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Fenerbahce deny all links to Chelsea's Jamie Gittens: Artificially created agendas!

Fenerbahce deny all links to Chelsea's Jamie Gittens: Artificially created agendas!
Fenerbahce deny all links to Chelsea's Jamie Gittens: Artificially created agendas!REUTERS

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have denied all links to Chelsea youngster Jame Gittens.

Fenerbahce issued an unusually strong statement this week, declining countless reports that the club were seeking to bring in 22 year old Jamie Gittens

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Gittens only joined Chelsea from Dortmund in July 2025 for around £48.5m + £3.5m in add-ons, signing until 2032. 

However, the winger has only scored one goal and provided five assists across all 27 appearances in what has been a slow start. 

Fenerbahce deny rumours

Denying transfer links to Gittens, Fenerbahce released a message to fans to ignore such reports ahead of the new campaign. 

"Reports circulating in some media outlets today regarding our club's interest in Chelsea FC player Jamie Gittens are completely unfounded and do not reflect the truth," Fenerbahce wrote. 

"We once again clearly state that attempts to manipulate Fenerbahçe Sports Club through false transfer claims and artificially created agendas will have no effect.” 

The club went on to say: "Our sole focus right now is our match against Gençlerbirliği in the first week of the Trendyol Super League. 

"We respectfully request that our great Fenerbahçe fans disregard such unfounded news and continue their support for our teams only by considering the statements made through our club's official channels."

Gittens wants to prove his worth

Gittens said he is “feeling much better” after recovering from a hamstring injury and stated that he wants to show the best version of himself in West London, something fans are yet to witness. 

"I have to keep going now, keep pushing myself, get more minutes in the legs, train myself to the maximum so hopefully I can have a good season. 

"I just want to show everyone what I can do. I’ve just shown glimpses so far, I would say, so my objective is to keep getting better, keep working on myself, then this season will be a good one.’ 

 

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Champions LeagueJamie GittensJames TraffordFenerbahceChelseaDortmundPremier LeagueFootball transfersSuper Lig

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