Fenerbahce boss Kuyt relishes special Liverpool showdown

Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt said there will be divided loyalties when he takes charge of Fenerbahce against his old club in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Kuyt was handed the role as Fenerbahce's interim boss after Ismail Kartal quit the Turkish Super Lig side last week.

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The 46-year-old Dutchman, who had been working as Kartal's assistant, has been thrust into the spotlight as Liverpool visit Istanbul.

Kuyt was a tireless presence in the Liverpool attack between 2006 and 2012, winning the League Cup and finishing as a Champions League and FA Cup runner-up.

He went on to manage ADO Den Haag, Beerschot and Dordrecht before his move to Fenerbahce.

Despite his allegiance to Liverpool, Kuyt will be doing everything in his power to inflict a shock defeat on Andoni Iraola's team.

"As soon as the draw was done, I was really excited because everyone knows how much Fenerbahce and Liverpool mean to me and, from that moment, you know it will be a special occasion," Kuyt told reporters on Tuesday.

"Of course, tomorrow will be a very special occasion for me, but at the stage we're in, I'm not here for myself.

"I'm here for the club, and that's what is important, to show the fans who deserve much more, a reaction, positive energy and a good performance."

Fenerbahce have only won one of their last five games in all competitions.

They were thrashed 6-0 by Aston Villa in the Champions League last month, and Liverpool's visit is a daunting test for Kuyt and company.

Calling on Fenerbahce's vociferous fans to turn up the heat on Liverpool, Kuyt said: "Liverpool is an amazing team, but so is Fenerbahce and if we and the fans can show up tomorrow, then Europe will really see how big Fenerbahce is.

"We have really good players but we need to show up and when we show up tomorrow with good energy and passion, I think it will be a special night."