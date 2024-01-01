Fagioli: My best performance for Juventus

Tribal Football
Fagioli: My best performance for JuventusTribalfootball
Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli was full of pride after their 3-2 win at Champions League opponents RB Leipzig.

Dusan Vlahovic (2) and Francisco Conceicao struck for the visitors, with Benjamin Sesko scoring twice for RBL.

"I think the first half was excellent, but it was a pity they scored from a counterattack,” Fagioli told Amazon Prime Video.

“The coach told us during the break to be confident because we had had many chances. We scored the equaliser, and then they dominated us mentally for five minutes, but luckily, Dusan scored another great goal. We remained focused, and the performance was excellent. I can’t say it was perfect because when you concede twice, it’s never perfect, but we had a big heart.”

Asked if it was his best ever performance, Fagioli added: “Probably it was.

“It’s just the beginning. I had a tough moment, and it was my fault. Now, I am working hard, giving my all for this shirt.”

