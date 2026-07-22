EXCLUSIVE: Silvestre predicts Santos and Tielemans will thrive at Man Utd next season

Former Manchester United star Mikaël Silvestre has spoken on the club's new signings and their prospects heading into the new campaign.

The Red Devils finished 3rd last season, securing a return to not only Europe but the Champions League following an incredible revival under then interim manager Michael Carrick who replaced Ruben Amorim in January.

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Carrick has since become permanent manager and wasted no time in the summer transfer market as the club snapped up Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Karl Darlow whilst the side are linked with a number of other midfield targets.

After Manuel Ugarte suffered a devastating knee injury at the World Cup and Casemiro departed the side this summer, United needed reinforcements.

Speaking to Tribal Football via Grosvenor Sport, Silvestre believes Carrick has got it right so far as he builds a side capable of competing on all fronts. This is something the squad are not used to after having no European football last season, and it will be interesting to see if the squad can cope with such a heavy work load.

Santos and Tielemans will thrive under Carrick

How are you feeling about the signing of Andrey Santos for Manchester United? Do you think he's the right fit for Michael Carrick?

"Andrey Santos is a good acquisition. I like what I've seen from him before for Strasbourg and Chelsea, but he’s still a young lad who is learning. He’s shown a lot of good attributes on the ball, off the ball, and he is a good runner with good stamina, and that’s what we need. You need those legs in modern football in midfield, not just technical ability and vision.

"It’s good that Bruno Fernandes will be able to speak to him in the same language as that will help him to settle. I think it’s a good piece of business."

How about Youri Tielemans? Do you think he could replace Casemiro who departed this summer?

"Youri Tielemans is a 29-year-old international footballer who has been playing Premier League football for many, many years. He’s played in the Champions League with Aston Villa so he's a ready-made type of player who will be important in the dressing room, especially when they have lost Casemiro who brought a lot of experience.

"I expect him to play the same type of role on the pitch to help Andrey Santos and Kobbie Mainoo to thrive, and he will be a very good role model. He looks to be a footballer with a very good brain who thinks about the collective, so I think he will be a good signing."

Can Man Utd challenge for the title?

Carrick has already shown he can get more out of this squad than many expected as he led a seventh place side who were lacklustre and without confidence under Amorim into a side who finished in the top 4.

United are being tipped to be title challengers next season and Silvestre believes the club must aim high under Carrick who he says should be handed the time to get the best out of his players.

Where else do United need to improve this summer? What does Carrick need to aim for the title?

"I think the rest of the squad is already well covered if Marcus Rashford remains at the club.

"We will learn more about the team during pre-season games, the friendlies that are to come, about where the team stands, whether they have the right balance, if there are some adjustments that need to be made."

Can United challenge for the title next season? Do you think there is that belief in the squad?

"Look, you have to aim high, but from the outside you can’t say that United are going to be challenging for the title because you don’t go from finishing 16th to finishing third and then winning the league. It’s too premature. This team needs to gain momentum and work on its consistency.

"It is like Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. You must trust the process. They’ve got to give time to Michael Carrick to build the team that can win trophies."

Carrick kicks off the Premier League campaign against newly promoted Hull City in what is a tricky fixture away from home at the MKM Stadium. After that, he faces Ipswich Town (H), Everton (A) and Manchester City (H) in what will be a very tough test for United whose ambitions are higher than ever heading into the new season.

United have two years to meet their ambitious goal of winning the Premier League title by 2028 in Project 150. This is a plan which sought to propel the men's and women's teams to the top of English football in time for the 150th anniversary of the club.

The club's last league title was 13 years ago and the longer the wait the more the pressure builds on the club and Carrick to end their perennial trophy drought.