Carrick impressed by Santos in Manchester United debut

Michael Carrick praised new signing Andrey Santos after the Brazilian midfielder made his Manchester United debut in Saturday's 1-0 pre-season defeat to Wrexham in Helsinki.

The 22-year-old, who recently signed a contract until 2031, featured in the first half and produced an encouraging display.

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Santos completed 93 per cent of his passes, created two chances and made four defensive contributions during his 45-minute outing.

The midfielder arrived after an impressive spell at Chelsea, following a successful loan with Strasbourg where he scored 11 goals and provided five assists.

"There’s loads of little positives to take from the game. I thought Andrey and Mason did some really good things and connected really well. I could see some positives there,” Carrick told club website.

"(At the) top end of the pitch, just because it is a week in, those sharp little movements and bright moments that you are looking for, they come as you progress through the weeks of training.

“That is what it is. There were good signs from Andrey on his first one, he’s getting in the rhythm and feel of it again, so it was good to see him in a red shirt.”