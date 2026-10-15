Champions League Team of the Round: Barcola grabs hat-trick as Lamine Yamal stars again

The second matchday of the UEFA Champions League is behind us, which means it's time to select our Team of the Round. Which stars shone the brightest on Europe's biggest stage this week? Find out with our XI!

As always, we've picked our Team of the Round using Flashscore's in-house player ratings, which draw on key performance metrics and advanced stats. Check out our latest Champions League Team of the Round below:

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Team of the Round Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Stas Pokatilov (Sabah Baku) 9.0

Azerbaijani side Sabah FK secured a historic first victory in the Champions League proper on Tuesday evening, with Valdas Dambrauskas’ men seeing off Slavia Prague 2-0 in Baku.

While Kaheem Paris and Joy-Lance Mickels stole the headlines with the goals, it was goalkeeper Pokatilov who played a key role for Sabah, as the 33-year-old made a string of important saves, including a remarkable stop to deny Lukas Provod in the second half.

Defence

Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) 9.5

Having played second fiddle to Ronald Araujo in the opening weeks of the season, Frimpong reminded Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola of his credentials at right-back with an influential display against LASK.

The Dutchman scored a rare headed goal to put the Reds 4-0 up on the night, before providing assists for Bradley Barcola and Lewis Koumas in an emphatic 6-3 triumph.

Frimpong's stats vs LASK Flashscore

Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) 8.9

Despite falling to a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Villarreal, centre-back Rrahmani produced an eye-catching display in defence for Massimiliano Allegri's men on Tuesday evening.

The Kosovar international opened the scoring with a smart close-range finish, while he also registered a 94% pass completion rate, won all three of his tackles and made nine clearances.

Jurrien Timber (Arsenal) 9.1

Timber looked back to his best in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory at home to Lille, as the full-back capped a brilliant all-round display with a sumptuous finish over Berke Ozer to score his first goal since March.

Not only did the 25-year-old pose a threat in the final third, but he also won all five of his ground duels while making three key recoveries at the back for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Midfield

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) 9.2

It was another spectacular showing from Lamine Yamal on Tuesday evening, as the unstoppable winger helped Barcelona recover from an early deficit in Istanbul to overwhelm Galatasaray 4-1.

With the scores level at half-time, Lamine once again rose to the occasion for the Catalan giants, supplying two world-class assists in the space of three minutes to take the game away from the hosts.

Pieces of individual brilliance like this certainly won’t do his Ballon d’Or chances any harm.

Carlos Forbs (Club Brugge) 9.2

Club Brugge earned their first points of the league phase on matchday two after a terrific 4-3 victory over Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Portuguese international Forbs played a starring role for the Belgian side, picking up a pair of assists as well as winning the penalty for their opening goal.

Brajan Gruda (RB Leipzig) 8.9

Gruda was central to everything good about Leipzig's 1-0 triumph over PSV, as the German side recorded just their second Champions League win from their last 12 outings in the competition.

The Brighton loanee scored the all-important goal with 15 minutes remaining via a curled strike from the edge of the box, while he also completed 87% of his passes in the final third and won six ground duels.

Gruda's stats vs PSV Flashscore

Bradley Barcola (Liverpool) 9.7

After a slightly underwhelming first six games for Liverpool, big-money summer signing Barcola enjoyed a dream evening in Linz, as the Frenchman netted a first senior hat-trick to kickstart his Reds career.

In addition to his trio of clinical finishes in the box, the former PSG man wreaked havoc against the LASK defence, completing 11 progressive carries while touching the ball 19 times in the hosts’ penalty area.

Attack

Nicolo Tresoldi (Club Brugge) 9.3

Tresoldi is the second Club Brugge player to make our team, with the German forward netting a memorable hat-trick in his side's enthralling victory over Inter.

Having fired home emphatically from the spot in the first half, Tresoldi added a pair of close-range finishes in the second period to complete his treble, moving joint-top of the Champions League goalscoring charts in the process.

Tresoldi's stats vs Inter Flashscore

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) 9.0

Despite Kane's best efforts, Bayern were denied a dramatic comeback win in Norway after Herman Haugen's 90th-minute header salvaged a valiant point for Viking.

The Bavarians' talisman found the net for a ninth successive Champions League match, as his second-half brace took him up to 20 goal involvements for club and country this season.

Kane celebrates his second goal vs Viking CARINA JOHANSEN / NTB / AFP

Nicolas Jackson (Aston Villa) 9.2

Jackson carried his impressive recent Premier League form into the Champions League for Aston Villa on Wednesday evening, as Unai Emery's men hit Fenerbahce for six.

The Senegalese forward contributed with a pair of excellent finishes from range in the first half, while he also completed four dribbles and won four ground duels.