Tribal Football
Most Read
Race for the Premier League: Four clubs do battle in Championship play-offs
Liverpool set Ibrahima Konate asking price amid PSG and Real Madrid interest
Jorgensen: No-one at Chelsea believes DIF clash over
Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray on Man Utd clash: If football smiles on us...

Ex-Man Utd defender Jones: Winning EL and reaching Champions League accelerates rebuild

Paul Vegas
Ex-Man Utd defender Jones: Winning EL and reaching Champions League accelerates rebuild
Ex-Man Utd defender Jones: Winning EL and reaching Champions League accelerates rebuildProfimedia
Former Manchester United defender Phil Jones says reaching next season's Champions League can accelerate the team's rebuild under manager Ruben Amorim.

United meet Tottenham in the Europa League final later this month with a place in the Champions League up for grabs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jones said on BBC Radio: "I know people talk about how Man Utd has lot its attraction for players but it'll never lose that because it's the biggest club in the world.

"It's a bit disrespectful to say it's bigger for one club or the other but I do think, for Man Utd to get back in the Champions League, it's a huge step in the right direction.

"The league form has been nowhere near what's expected this season but it gives them a platform to try and implement something better next season and try and attract higher calibre players.

"You can't call it. It's a massive game for both clubs. I'm not sure if Spurs do or don't win the final, Ange Postecoglou will be in charge next season. I think they've already made their mind up."

Mentions
Champions LeagueEuropa LeaguePremier LeagueJones PhilManchester UnitedTottenham
Related Articles
Kulusevski, Van de Ven "very happy" Spurs in Europa League final
Man Utd goalscorer Hojlund: Athletic Bilbao more difficult than scoreline suggests
Tottenham boss Postecoglou hits back at Champions League complaints