Ex-Man Utd defender Jones: Winning EL and reaching Champions League accelerates rebuild

Former Manchester United defender Phil Jones says reaching next season's Champions League can accelerate the team's rebuild under manager Ruben Amorim.

United meet Tottenham in the Europa League final later this month with a place in the Champions League up for grabs.

Jones said on BBC Radio: "I know people talk about how Man Utd has lot its attraction for players but it'll never lose that because it's the biggest club in the world.

"It's a bit disrespectful to say it's bigger for one club or the other but I do think, for Man Utd to get back in the Champions League, it's a huge step in the right direction.

"The league form has been nowhere near what's expected this season but it gives them a platform to try and implement something better next season and try and attract higher calibre players.

"You can't call it. It's a massive game for both clubs. I'm not sure if Spurs do or don't win the final, Ange Postecoglou will be in charge next season. I think they've already made their mind up."