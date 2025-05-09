Ex-Man Utd defender Jones: Winning EL and reaching Champions League accelerates rebuild
United meet Tottenham in the Europa League final later this month with a place in the Champions League up for grabs.
Jones said on BBC Radio: "I know people talk about how Man Utd has lot its attraction for players but it'll never lose that because it's the biggest club in the world.
"It's a bit disrespectful to say it's bigger for one club or the other but I do think, for Man Utd to get back in the Champions League, it's a huge step in the right direction.
"The league form has been nowhere near what's expected this season but it gives them a platform to try and implement something better next season and try and attract higher calibre players.
"You can't call it. It's a massive game for both clubs. I'm not sure if Spurs do or don't win the final, Ange Postecoglou will be in charge next season. I think they've already made their mind up."