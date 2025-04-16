Tribal Football
Enrique: PSG have best squad in the world

Paul Vegas
PSG coach Luis Enrique has declared his squad the best in the world after reaching the Champions League semifinals.

PSG were beaten 3-2 at Aston Villa last night, but won their quarterfinal 5-4 on aggregate.

Afterwards, Enrique acknowleged the influence of goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma on the result, though insists they're far from a one man team.

He stated: "I think I have the best squad in the world, not just the goalkeeper. When you are at a club like PSG you have a lot of quality players.

"I think we deserved to win in both games. I am very happy because I can offer our fans another semi-final."

Goalscorer Achraf Hakimi also said: "I think we have really good self-confidence right now.

"We are in the semi-finals again and we want to show that PSG is a big team, a big club and we want to fight for all the titles we can."

