Enrique: PSG have best squad in the world

PSG coach Luis Enrique has declared his squad the best in the world after reaching the Champions League semifinals.

PSG were beaten 3-2 at Aston Villa last night, but won their quarterfinal 5-4 on aggregate.

Afterwards, Enrique acknowleged the influence of goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma on the result, though insists they're far from a one man team.

He stated: "I think I have the best squad in the world, not just the goalkeeper. When you are at a club like PSG you have a lot of quality players.

"I think we deserved to win in both games. I am very happy because I can offer our fans another semi-final."

Goalscorer Achraf Hakimi also said: "I think we have really good self-confidence right now.

"We are in the semi-finals again and we want to show that PSG is a big team, a big club and we want to fight for all the titles we can."