PSG coach Enrique: Villa strong thanks to Emery influence

Paul Vegas
PSG coach Luis Enrique says there'll be no underestimating Unai Emery's Aston Villa next week.

PSG meet Villa in the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

And Enrique insists PSG are no outright favourites given the influence of Emery at Villa.

He said of the former PSG coach: "Emery is a top coach, he’a already showed with several teams.

"We know what kind of’adversary we will face. It is an even more complete team than last year's.

"They are not going to win the game because Emery knows me well or vice versa..."

