Tielemans on facing Paris Saint-Germain: We just want to make a name for ourselves

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans has spoken ahead of Wednesday night's clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Villa will travel to the Parc des Princes in a Champions League quarter-final showdown, which is sure to be packed full of drama and heartbreak for two clubs who are desperate for European glory. Speaking to VillaTV ahead of the game, Tielemans admitted that the Ligue 1 leaders will be a tough side to bea,t especially away from home.

“It’s a big occasion but we’re there for the game.

“We just want to play our game, we want to obviously win the game because that’s what we’re there for. And we’re going to do everything to do that.

“Confidence is there but we know we’ve got to be on our toes every time we’re on the pitch and we’ve got to focus.

“Every game is different, especially at this stage of the competition. PSG is a very big opponent, they’re in good form as well.

“We’re going to be facing a tough team.”

Having reached the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League in 2023/24, the Belgian international says his side must use that experience this week as manager Unai Emery attempts to lead his side to the semifinals for the first time since 1982.

“Massively, last season we came into this stage in the Conference League and obviously this game is a lot bigger than what it was last year, but it’s just the same thing apart from the opponent,” he said.

“The stage of the competition is really good and we just want to make a name for ourselves and, like I said, try to win the game there, but it’s going to be very hard.”