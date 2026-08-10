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Emery: Super Cup gives Aston Villa chance to show their progress

Emery: Super Cup gives Aston Villa chance to show their progress
Emery: Super Cup gives Aston Villa chance to show their progressHou/ZUMA Press Wire / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery sees Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Paris Saint-Germain as another opportunity for the club to continue its growth.

Last season’s Europa League winners, face the reigning Champions League holders in Salzburg in only their second Super Cup appearance.

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Emery believes the fixture demonstrates Villa’s progress since his arrival and offers another major test. 

After guiding the club to their first trophy in 30 years, he hopes such occasions can drive further development on and off the pitch.

“If we are being successful, it’s because we are getting a good development in everything – about the club, about the players – and through it as well, we can add more followers or get more brand in the world of football,” Emery told club media. 

“To play (in the) Super Cup is another opportunity to be there – the opportunity to win a trophy, to play against PSG, the better team now in the world than other teams we can compare with them.

“How we are going to play, enjoying the moment we will have with our supporters for this Super Cup, is something for our history and future of this club. It’s really fantastic, because we are in the top positions when we are having matches like we are going to play.

“Of course, PSG is a huge test, because normally they will have the opportunity as a favourite to win this trophy, but how we are collectively as a club – individually, even myself competing with Luis Enrique – is something that makes us so proud of how we are in the football world now.”

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