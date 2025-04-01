Emery on Champions League qualification: Everybody is ready and our target is clear

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has spoken at his latest press conference ahead of Wednesday's clash with Brighton.

Villa were able to book a date at Wembley as they marched past Preston North End with a 3-0 victory in their FA Cup quarter-final clash at the weekend whilst the Seagulls were knocked out by Nottingham Forest. Emery will be hoping to continue this form and gave a short piece of team news ahead of the game.

“Leon Bailey, still, with a hard kick, and I think he is not going to train this afternoon, and for tomorrow, difficult to play the match.

"We are having our training session this afternoon, trying to take time after the last match (FA Cup quarter-final against Preston) we played on Sunday.

“At the beginning, (Ross) Barkley, he was training with the group yesterday.

“Other players, progressively, they were coming back and hopefully - after the match we played and the training we will do this afternoon - will be available, everybody.”

Nine league games remain this season for Villa, and Emery spoke on what he hopes to achieve in these final months.

“We are excited and demanding ourselves to be focused for the last two months in three competitions. We’re motivated to get our best performances collectively and try to reduce a lot of goals that we conceded.

“In the last matches, we are getting better. Tomorrow is a very good test again for how we can be more consistent, playing at the level we want to achieve and in the level we are getting at the end of the season to play in the Premier League and achieve top seven, top six or top five.

“There are a lot of teams there fighting for these positions. In the FA Cup we’re playing a semi-final and in the Champions League a quarter-final.

"It's amazing how we are approaching the last part of the season. But we are aware how difficult it is going to be and how much we have to get better."

The Spanish head coach next moved on to the race for Champions League qualification which is getting tighter as the season comes to a close.

"Thirty-eight matches is when you are finishing and the table is fair for everybody. We are in the last part of the season and every point we achieved and lost before, now is the moment we have to identify how we are, focus on every match and the reality that Brighton have two points (more than us) in a European position.

Villa will be looking to extend their winning run to five games in all competitions and Emery said his side are focused on finishing this season off with a bang.

“A lot of different circumstances we had this season - sometimes injuries, sometimes not getting our performances individually is the reality (behind inconsistency). At the beginning of the season, we had some players, important players for us, who weren’t fit.

“We are recovering some injured players, and I think the players are physically well. I don’t want to waste time with my decisions, with the players - everybody is ready and focused.

“Now it’s 100% football. It’s the last two months and our target is clear. We have a lot of motivation for it but the players have to be very focused in the same way we are trying to set.”