Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has taken a huge step towards recovering from his knee injury after resuming indoor training.

The Nigeria international sustained the injury during the club’s Champions League clash against Stuttgart on November 3.

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The setback forced Osimhen to miss Galatasaray's 4-3 victory over Amedspor and Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Tanzania.

The Turkish champions confirmed that the 27-year-old has begun light indoor exercises under the supervision of physiotherapists as his rehabilitation progresses.

Although Galatasaray have yet to announce an official return date, Osimhen is reportedly targeting the Istanbul derby against Besiktas on November 30.