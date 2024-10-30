Dortmund set for huge player sale with Can and Malen targeted

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Borussia Dortmund are said to have put five established stars up for sale this week.

The German giants are not enjoying the best start to the season under new coach Nuri Sahin.

The former player took over from Edin Terzic in the summer, despite Dortmund reaching the Champions League final.

According to Bild, Dortmund are going to allow Donyell Malen, Emre Can, Julian Brandt, Niklas Sule and Marcel Sabitzer to leave the club.

Several players, particularly Malen and Sabitzer, may well interest Premier League clubs.

Sabitzer had a middling loan spell at Manchester United a couple of seasons ago.

