DONE DEAL: Almirón completes return to Atlanta from Newcastle

Miguel Almirón has now completed a permanent transfer to Atlanta United from Newcastle United, six years after joining the Magpies from the Major League Soccer side.

Miguel Almirón has rejoined former side Atlanta United for an undisclosed fee which brings the forward's five-year spell at St. James' Park to an end, where he made over 200 appearances and scored 30 goals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Almirón spoke on the deal as he returns to his former club where he is welcomed back with open arms.

"I'm very happy to return to Atlanta United, a club and a city that has always held a special place in my heart," Almirón said.

"I'm grateful to Arthur M. Blank and the entire organisation for the opportunity and I'm looking forward to reuniting with the fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and creating more moments of joy together."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe paid tribute to Almiron in a club statement where he revealed his admiration for the forward.

"On behalf of the club, I want to thank Miggy for everything he has given us during our time together.

"He has been the ultimate professional, and he has been a big part of some of our most memorable moments in recent seasons.

"He is a great person and we'll miss him greatly, but this is the right move at the right time for him and his family and we wish them well."