Digne on form at Villa: I feel like I'm playing the best football of my career

Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne believes he is back to his very best and is enjoying a renaissance.

The 31-year-old is at an age where full-backs tend to see performance declines.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Digne is back with the French national team and has been first choice for Villa this term.

"I have only one goal: I just want to enjoy my football and continue to succeed for the team and for myself," Digne said in an interview with Foot Mercato.

"We work hard as a team to achieve this, and just like last season, we are at the top of the Premier League. Which is a great achievement and very difficult with a lot of very big English clubs.

"And now we are also at the top of the Champions League. I used to play in the Champions League with Lille, PSG, Roma and Barca, and it is a great pleasure to be back in this tournament. Villa are a great club with an impressive history, and it is an incredible feeling to be able to offer these European nights to our fans and share them together - and write new chapters in the club's history book."

He continued: "I feel like I'm playing the best football of my career. I'm a happy footballer, a happy man and a happy father. I love what I do and I just want to enjoy every day and every moment.

"Aston Villa are like my family. Whether it’s the connection with the fans, the relationships in the dressing room and the team spirit, the way we work to achieve our ambitions, and we’ve grown a lot as a team since Emery arrived.

"Every club and every country helps me a lot to become the player and the person I am today. It wouldn’t have been the same if I had only played in one or two big leagues."