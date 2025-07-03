Di Maria waves goodbye to Europe: I’m leaving with so many unforgettable experiences

Angel Di Maria has taken to social media to wave goodbye to Europe as he prepares for a move back to Argentina.

The 2022 World Cup winner spent two seasons with Rosario before moving to Europe where he went on to play more than 700 games in Europe for Benfica, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris St-Germain and Juventus.

Advertisement Advertisement

He left Real Madrid after winning one La Liga title, two Copa del Reys and the Champions League. The Argentina international also won five Ligue 1 titles at PSG and a league title and the Portuguese League Cup with Benfica.

The experienced midfielder has officially parted ways with Benfica and will return to Argentina where he will fight for the title with Rosario Central. He released a statement on Instagram expressing his thanks to all those who have supported him

“Today it’s time to return home, my Europe career is over. Many years passed, many clubs passed, I’m leaving complete with so many unforgettable lived experiences.

“It was 18 years in Europe, where I not only enjoyed living in beautiful cities, if not huge clubs, many wonderful people, I was filled with friends that I will carry forever in my heart, each and every one of the amazing moments I lived made it what I am today. Also getting hit, crying, getting angry, getting up and moving forward was part of my football training and growth and as a person without a doubt.

“I will not get tired of thanking every club where I was for all that they did for me, Benfica, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain and Juventus, for helping me grow as a player and as a person, in every club I was lucky to find good teammates and people from staff (cooks, utilities, physicians, doctors, and all those people that no one sees or knows and work tirelessly to help us) I will never forget you.

“In 2007 I arrived very young, with my parents and sisters, with fears, uncertainties, but little by little I grew, matured and today I find myself surrounded by the love of them plus that of my wife and my daughters.

“Thank you very much Portugal, Spain, England, France and Italy for opening the doors of your country to me.

“So long, Angel.”