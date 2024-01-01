Di Canio impressed by Inter Milan: They can reach Champions League final

Tribal Football
Lazio great Paolo di Canio was impressed by Inter Milan at Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Inter held City to a 0-0 draw in their opening Champions League group tie.

Di Canio later reflected:  "With a particular path, Inter can get to the final of the Champions League.

"Today they did the block and pass several times, but without clearing the ball in front of the area, but rather coming out to dribble even against City's pressure. And they succeeded six or seven times. 

"The regret is that the potential goal opportunities they had did not turn into such because some detail was missing. They know how to play in all ways, even on the counterattack they have players who know how to run carrying the ball."

