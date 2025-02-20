Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta striker Lookman makes statement after Gasperini blast: I'm hurt; it's deeply disrespectful
Ref Munuera Montero responds to investigation
Man Utd contract offer ACCEPTED by Sporting CP superkid Quenda
Juventus coach Motta: I'll enjoy PSV pressure

Del Piero understands Atalanta striker Lookman's reaction to Gasparini criticism

Carlos Volcano
Del Piero understands Atalanta striker Lookman reaction to Gasparini criticism
Del Piero understands Atalanta striker Lookman reaction to Gasparini criticismAction Plus
Former Juventus captain Alex del Piero can understand Ademola Lookman being upset with Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Lookman released a statement on Wednesday declaring himself "hurt" and accusing his coach of being "disrespectful" after Gasperini had slammed the Nigeria striker after he failed from the penalty spot in their Champions League defeat to Club Brugge.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It is human to make mistakes, including from the penalty spot,” said Del Piero on Sky Italia.

“Aside from the internal dynamics of that team, I would have been very upset by Gasperini’s words in the press conference. I am therefore not entirely surprised that Lookman responded that way, as he is right to do so.

“He is having an extraordinary campaign and has been put on the chopping block, which risks damaging the rest of the season. We’ll see how the team reacts.”

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie ALookman AdemolaAtalantaJuventus
Related Articles
PSV overturn deficit to knock Juventus out of Champions League in extra-time
Atalanta striker Lookman makes statement after Gasperini blast: I'm hurt; it's deeply disrespectful
PSG set to bid for Atalanta star Lookman who wants a new challenge this summer