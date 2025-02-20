Del Piero: Juventus players lacked the desire, intensity of PSV

Former Juventus captain Alex del Piero says the attitude of the players wasn't good enough in defeat at PSV Eindhoven.

The 3-1 loss saw Juve lose their Champions League round of 16 playoff 4-3 on aggregate.

Del Piero later said, "There is a huge gap and it was clearly visible tonight. The difference lies in the desire and intensity with which the two teams looked for the goal.

"PSV created many dangerous chances, while Juventus only came out of it in the second half of extra time, when the Dutch decided to defend themselves."

Del Piero then made a comparison between the eliminated Italian teams: "Among the three teams eliminated from the Champions League, Milan is the one with the most extenuating circumstances."