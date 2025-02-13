De Ketelaere fumes as Atalanta defeated at Club Brugge

Tribal Football
Charles de Ketelaere was left furious after Atalanta's 2-1 Champions League defeat at former club Club Brugge.

Brugge won the first-leg of this round 16 playoff thanks to an injury-time penalty won and converted by Gustaf Nilsson.

“It’s just ridiculous,” De Ketelaere told Sky Italia. “If you ask 100 people, I think out of 100 none would say that was a foul."

Asked if the referee explained the call, he said: “No, he was very arrogant and didn’t want to explain it to anyone.”

De Ketelaere continued: “The first half was very difficult, we lost the ball too easily and gifted them chances. We’ve got to improve for the second leg, but we can turn this around. I also know that I should’ve done better with the chance I had that was too close to the goalkeeper.”

