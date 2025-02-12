Atalanta attacker De Ketelaere: A great feeling returning to Club Brugge

Tribal Football
Atalanta attacker Charles de Ketelaere knows Club Brugge won't appear just to make up the numbers tonight.

De Ketelaere faces his former club in the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff.

"I lived here for many years, it's a great feeling, it's nice to return to the places where I spent so many hours," he said.

"I think they are a good team, but since I left, a lot of players have changed. However, I know how they play, it's a good atmosphere, everyone is excited to play in the Champions League. They have players who bring intensity, we expect that."

De Ketelaere added, "We are here to try to win, but we must keep in mind that there will also be another match at our home. We want a good result."

