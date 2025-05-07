Cruyff: Barcelona lost with honour; my father would've played the same way

Jordi Cruyff says his father would've been proud of Barcelona last night.

Despite their Champions League semifinal defeat at Inter Milan, Jordi says Barca lost with "honour".

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Barca striker and football director, who is the son of club legend Johan Cruyff, said in his role as pundit on Movistar: "If my father could choose a way to play football, it would be this one.

"And if you have to lose, you might as well do it with honour, putting on a show.

"It's a difficult feeling to explain. It was an incredible match, a spectacular elimination. Barça fell with honor. They had the final in their hands."