Barcelona defender Martinez explains Aceerbi spitting incident
Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez denies spitting at Inter Milan veteran Francesco Acerbi last night.
There's been claims Martinez spat directly at Acerbi at the end of Inter's Champions League extra-time semifinal triumph.
But in the mixed zone, Martinez insisted: "Acerbi celebrated in my face.
"It was a useless reaction on my part, but I didn't spit on him. It landed next to him. Otherwise, I would have been sent off. Without a doubt."
Acerbi scored to bring the scores level at 3-3 and to take the tie into extra-time ahead of Davide Frattesi's 99th minute winner.