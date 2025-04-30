Coco: How Inter Milan can upset Barcelona tonight

Francesco Coco is convinced Inter Milan can surprise Barcelona tonight.

Barca host Inter in the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal as clear favourites.

But Coco, who played for both clubs during his career, told Tuttosport: "I am convinced that Inter will have the strength to react and will be able to get back up after the latest defeats.

"For this reason I expect them to be able to do better in the Champions League than in the league, despite Barcelona being the worst possible opponent at the moment.

"It (Barca) is certainly the team that plays best in the world and that is the most entertaining. They have incredible quality with players with a very high technical level, however Inter have weapons at their disposal to try to hurt the Catalans."

Inter must face Barca with confidence

On how Inter can shock Barca tonight, Coco insists a lot will depend on the confidence of the visiting players.

He continued: "First of all, Inter must go to Barcelona without fear and enter the field with the awareness of being a great team, aware of the fact that they are facing an opponent who, no matter what happens, will let you play very little.

"Possession of the ball and initiatives will almost all be the prerogative of the Catalans. If the Nerazzurri are able to be compact, they can then have the chance to create opportunities to score.

"For example, by playing vertically and launching (Marcus) Thuram in depth, Inter can cause serious problems for the Barça centre-backs. Furthermore, on the wings with (Denzel) Dumfries and (Fede) Dimarco, (coach Simone) Inzaghi can do a lot of harm to Barça".