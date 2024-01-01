Camarda admits experiencing highs and lows in record-breaking AC Milan appearance

AC Milan striker Francesco Camarda was full of pride last night after making his Champions League debut.

Camarda, 16, was a second-half substitute in the 3-1 win against Club Brugge. He becomes the youngest player to feature in the the competition for Milan.

He later told Sky Italia: "The record title gives me a lot of pride, but it also pushes me to give more and improve myself to make these nights happen more often."

Then the disappointment of the disallowed goal: "I think it was the best feeling of my life, then the VAR played a trick on me. I'm very disappointed, but these things happen, especially in today's football."

Asked if it was the biggest disappointment of his career, Camarda admitted: "Absolutely, I can't find the words."

He continued: "These are the nights you dream about since you were a child. Give life, then for Milan future and Youth League I take and give my best.

"You always dream of a night like that: it really happened and what happens, happens."