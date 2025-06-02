Madueke hails "successful first season under Maresca"

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke says they can be proud of their first season with manager Enzo Maresca.

The Blues qualified for the Champions League and also won the Europa Conference League title under the Italian.

"The season is a success no doubt," said Madueke. "Especially when you consider from where we’ve come from in the last couple of years.

"Listen, we know Chelsea is a winning club, so there was nothing in our minds apart from winning (the Conference League final), and we did that. For a lot of the boys, this is their first major trophy and we’re super happy that we’ve done it.

"We’re growing as a team, for sure. I think in the last few weeks, we have taken a leap in that sense (of maturity). You look at the Nottingham Forest game, how we came through that against a really tough side, a tough atmosphere at their place, and even before that getting big wins at home against Liverpool and Manchester United.

"And then we’ve won a trophy, simple as. In the Conference League final, the first half was difficult but we came out and showed real desire. The team is so together, and I’m so proud of everyone."

Thank-you to our critics

Madueke was also happy knowing Maresca has proved his critics wrong this season.

"Critics make the game," added Madueke. "I’m not too worried about them. Actually, they spur you on, so thank you!

"The gaffer is top. He won last year at Leicester and he won a trophy during his first season here at Chelsea. And we’ve qualified for the Champions League. It’s been a good season."