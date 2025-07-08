Chelsea must sell top players to register new signings for the Champions League

Chelsea must sell top players to register their new signings for the Champions League ahead of next season.

Chelsea have signed Joao Pedro from Brighton for up to £60M, Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund for up to £52M, and spent £30m on Liam Delap. They also paid a combined £32.5M to sign Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr, while Estevao Willian and Andrey Santos have also joined.

However, according to The Times, after breaching UEFA’s financial rules Chelsea must now raise more than £60m through player sales to ensure all their new signings can be registered for the Champions League.

The report states that Chelsea have a lot of players still to register, having signed Liam Delap, João Pedro and Jamie Gittens, while Estêvão Willian, Dario Essugo, Andrey Santos, Mamadou Sarr and Mike Penders who manager Enzo Maresca may have to think about sending out on loan.

The good news for the Blues is that winger Noni Madueke is seemingly on his way to join goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga at Arsenal this summer while Borussia Dortmund want to re-sign Carney Chukwuemeka after his loan spell ended. However, this is not enough to meet UEFA’s requirements and they must sell to justify their spending.

Chelsea may not register any new player on its List A to UEFA club competitions unless the List A transfer balance is positive.” List A refers to the main squad clubs register for UEFA competitions and the cost of registering a new player takes into consideration the player’s salary and amortised transfer fee.

João Félix, Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Renato Veiga and Axel Disasi could all leave the club this summer to make room for Maresca’s new additions which will take priority over current players who are not see as good enough by the Italian head coach.