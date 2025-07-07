Chelsea must earn £60 million in sales to register players in UCL

Chelsea have been told they have to make £60 million in player sales if they want to register new signings for next season's Champions League campaign.

Per The Times, UEFA have informed Chelsea of the ruling and are under pressure to meet their strict financial rules and regulations following a record-breaking fine last week.

Chelsea were fined a massive £27m by Europe’s football governing body due to violations of financial sustainability guidelines covering the fiscal periods ending in 2023 and 2024.

As it stands, new signings Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Estevao Willian, Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr cannot play in next season’s Champions League.

The Blues are understood to be calm regarding the matter and have plenty of players already on the transfer list to help make funds.

Arsenal are highly interested in winger Noni Madueke, with Chelsea said to be demanding £50 million for his sale, a large portion of the money needed.